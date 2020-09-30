Analysts Set Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) Target Price at $11.00

Del Taco Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:TACO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TACO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $9.75 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, CL King upped their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of TACO stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $306.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.76. Del Taco Restaurants has a 52-week low of $2.45 and a 52-week high of $10.39.

In other news, Director Ari B. Levy purchased 16,750 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $122,107.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,574.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence F. Levy purchased 50,800 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.38 per share, for a total transaction of $425,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,011.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 105,310 shares of company stock worth $829,255. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACO. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 586,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 209,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,450,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 81,712 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Del Taco Restaurants

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of December 10, 2018, it operated approximately 560 restaurants across 14 states.

