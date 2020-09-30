Analysts Set Expectations for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

Shares of HBAN opened at $9.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

