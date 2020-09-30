Analysts Set Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Target Price at $15.00

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRBK shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

GRBK stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. Green Brick Partners has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $813.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $232.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.60 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. On average, analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,093,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,858,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 33,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 274.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 21,895 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

