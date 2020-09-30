Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Schaeffler (SHA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Schaeffler (FRA: SHA):

9/22/2020 – Schaeffler was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/11/2020 – Schaeffler had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

9/10/2020 – Schaeffler was given a new €7.30 ($8.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/10/2020 – Schaeffler was given a new €7.40 ($8.71) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2020 – Schaeffler was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/2/2020 – Schaeffler was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Schaeffler was given a new €7.30 ($8.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/21/2020 – Schaeffler was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Schaeffler was given a new €7.40 ($8.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/20/2020 – Schaeffler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/20/2020 – Schaeffler was given a new €8.00 ($9.41) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Schaeffler was given a new €6.00 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Schaeffler was given a new €6.00 ($7.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Schaeffler was given a new €7.00 ($8.24) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Schaeffler was given a new €7.30 ($8.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2020 – Schaeffler was given a new €10.00 ($11.76) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Schaeffler was given a new €7.40 ($8.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/4/2020 – Schaeffler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/4/2020 – Schaeffler was given a new €7.50 ($8.82) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €5.23 ($6.15) on Wednesday. Schaeffler AG has a one year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a one year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is €6.21.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

