Analyzing FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) & Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) and Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

FirstEnergy has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FirstEnergy and Brookfield Renewable Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstEnergy 0 8 7 0 2.47 Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 8 5 0 2.38

FirstEnergy currently has a consensus target price of $42.03, indicating a potential upside of 46.00%. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus target price of $52.89, indicating a potential upside of 4.16%. Given FirstEnergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FirstEnergy is more favorable than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Dividends

FirstEnergy pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. FirstEnergy pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. FirstEnergy has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. FirstEnergy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.7% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of FirstEnergy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FirstEnergy and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstEnergy $11.04 billion 1.41 $912.00 million $2.58 11.16 Brookfield Renewable Partners $2.98 billion 3.12 $10.00 million N/A N/A

FirstEnergy has higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Profitability

This table compares FirstEnergy and Brookfield Renewable Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstEnergy 6.10% 19.31% 3.24% Brookfield Renewable Partners 1.42% 0.25% 0.12%

Summary

FirstEnergy beats Brookfield Renewable Partners on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,506 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 277,284 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 164,611,989 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

