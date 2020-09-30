Andersons Inc Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Andersons Inc (NASDAQ:ANDE) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Andersons in a research report issued on Thursday, September 24th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Andersons’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Andersons had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.06%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANDE. ValuEngine upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Andersons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet upgraded Andersons from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, National Securities initiated coverage on Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.17.

ANDE stock opened at $19.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $648.12 million, a P/E ratio of -115.53 and a beta of 0.87. Andersons has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.64.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Andersons by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Andersons by 5.5% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Andersons by 15.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Andersons by 84.3% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Andersons by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.