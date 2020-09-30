AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.00-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.1. The company issued revenue guidance of $278-284 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.48 million.AngioDynamics also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.00-0.05 EPS.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $482.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.68. AngioDynamics has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $18.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.10 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANGO shares. BidaskClub raised shares of AngioDynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 40,000 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.26 per share, with a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,835,814.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.