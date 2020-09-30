AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.00-0.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $278-285 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274.48 million.AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.00-0.05 EPS.

AngioDynamics stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $482.50 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $18.70.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 62.76%. The company had revenue of $70.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded AngioDynamics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AngioDynamics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

In related news, CEO James C. Clemmer acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.26 per share, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 343,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,814.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

