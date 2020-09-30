Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Shares Down 0.2%

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)’s stock price was down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.49 and last traded at $4.49. Approximately 12,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 370,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.50.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.57.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.19).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Annovis Bio stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned approximately 0.17% of Annovis Bio worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annovis Bio Company Profile (NYSE:ANVS)

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, focuses on developing compounds to address neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS-401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of chronic neurodegenerative diseases, such as Down syndrome, Alzheimer's disease (AD), and Parkinson's disease.

