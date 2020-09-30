Anoncoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.00 (ANC)

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. Anoncoin has a total market capitalization of $65,782.96 and $6.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0312 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Anoncoin has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net . Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

