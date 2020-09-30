AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.80

AO World PLC (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

AOWDF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AO World in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AO World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $825.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

