Apex Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $44,884.00 (CPX)

Apex (CURRENCY:CPX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. Apex has a market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $44,884.00 worth of Apex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apex token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Apex has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Apex

Apex (CRYPTO:CPX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Apex’s total supply is 676,989,090 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,390,718 tokens. The Reddit community for Apex is /r/APEXtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Apex is apexnetwork.io . Apex’s official Twitter account is @apexnetworkCPX and its Facebook page is accessible here

Apex Token Trading

Apex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apex using one of the exchanges listed above.

