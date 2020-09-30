Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.25

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $75.25 and last traded at $75.16, with a volume of 3930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.69.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARNA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 28.75 and a quick ratio of 28.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average of $58.58.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.42. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 5,727.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total value of $1,900,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher Cabell sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 160,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,964,562. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARNA. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 236.1% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,302,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,986,000 after purchasing an additional 914,900 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 175.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,356,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,399,000 after acquiring an additional 863,891 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,729,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 199.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 995,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,676,000 after acquiring an additional 662,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,147,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,048,000 after acquiring an additional 432,071 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

