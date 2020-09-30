argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on argenx from $179.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $236.29.

Shares of argenx stock opened at $260.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.89. argenx has a 1 year low of $103.75 and a 1 year high of $272.74.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post -11.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of argenx by 3,275.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

