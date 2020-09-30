argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on argenx from $179.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James assumed coverage on argenx in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $236.29.
Shares of argenx stock opened at $260.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.01 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.89. argenx has a 1 year low of $103.75 and a 1 year high of $272.74.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of argenx by 3,275.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the second quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.98% of the company’s stock.
About argenx
argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.
