Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Aritzia Inc (OTCMKTS:ATZAF)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.56 and last traded at $13.47. Approximately 13,325 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 338% from the average daily volume of 3,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

ATZAF has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $21.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Aritzia from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.42.

Get Aritzia alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.42.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.