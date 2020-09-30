Ark Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $37.36 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00002788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptomate, COSS, Upbit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Ark has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00023945 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 152,390,518 coins and its circulating supply is 124,169,621 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, COSS, Cryptopia, Cryptomate, OKEx, Bit-Z, Upbit and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.