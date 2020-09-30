Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Short Interest Down 40.0% in September

Armanino Foods Of Distinction Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMNF opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 million, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.24. Armanino Foods Of Distinction has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $3.70.

Armanino Foods Of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.14 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods Of Distinction had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 9.22%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th.

Armanino Foods Of Distinction Company Profile

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen and refrigerated food products in the United States. The company's frozen products comprise pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, and pasta sheets, as well as Italian pastas and cooked meat products. It also offers cooked beef and turkey meatballs, and cheese shakers; and cooked and uncooked frozen stuffed pastas include meat, butternut squash, cheese ravioli and jumbo cheese, and jumbo mushroom ravioli; jumbo cheese/spinach green dough ravioli; cheese ravioli; meat filled, tri-color cheese, and cheese tortellini; and tri-color cheese and cheese capelletti, manicotti, and stuffed shells.

