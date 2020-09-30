Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.75 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) will report $123.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.47 million to $163.64 million. Ashford Hospitality Trust reported sales of $374.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $603.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $531.31 million to $680.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $989.46 million, with estimates ranging from $905.93 million to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($20.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by ($16.07). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 178.46% and a negative net margin of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.04 million.

AHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.10 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $146,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,779 shares in the company, valued at $25,634.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $234,900. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AHT. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 186.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 36,479 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,638.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 129,861 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE AHT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,230. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.69 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $34.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

