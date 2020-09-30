ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (ASHTY) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS: ASHTY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

9/16/2020 – ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/14/2020 – ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/11/2020 – ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

9/10/2020 – ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

9/9/2020 – ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

9/9/2020 – ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

8/27/2020 – ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

8/12/2020 – ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

ASHTY traded up $3.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $148.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,402. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.92. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR has a 12 month low of $53.33 and a 12 month high of $155.00.

ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.37%. On average, analysts forecast that ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a $1.69 dividend. This is a positive change from ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. ASHTEAD GRP PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.71%.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

