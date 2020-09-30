Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) PT Lowered to $23.00 at Piper Sandler

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ AUB traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $21.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,667. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.37. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $173.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.04 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 17.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Atlantic Union Bankshares will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.