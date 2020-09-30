AU Optronics (NYSE:AUO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.94

AU Optronics Corp (NYSE:AUO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.94 and traded as high as $3.76. AU Optronics shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 32,658 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on AUO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AU Optronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AU Optronics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get AU Optronics alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.56.

AU Optronics Corp. researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays and other flat panel displays. The company operates through two segments, Display and Solar. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions (TVs), TV sets, and other related products; desktop monitors; mobile PCs, such as notebooks and tablets; mobile phones; and commercial and other applications, including displays for automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, and others.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.