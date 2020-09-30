AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Receives $41.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.57.

AUDC has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti raised shares of AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AudioCodes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of AUDC opened at $32.00 on Friday. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $946.21 million, a PE ratio of 133.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.64.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. AudioCodes had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $53.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in AudioCodes by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 156,880 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 55,482 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,599,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,966,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 33,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 379,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,069,000 after purchasing an additional 202,427 shares in the last quarter. 43.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers worldwide. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, huddle room solutions, managed IP Phones, and survivable branch appliances; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

