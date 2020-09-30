Aurora Cannabis Inc Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) – Pi Financial raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 23rd. Pi Financial analyst J. Zandberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.37). Pi Financial has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$8.70 to C$6.90 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$20.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.30 to C$10.25 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.53.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$6.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.54. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$6.10 and a 1 year high of C$74.28. The company has a market cap of $759.56 million and a P/E ratio of -0.18.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

