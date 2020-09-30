Auroracoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $913,785.92 (AUR)

Auroracoin (CURRENCY:AUR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Auroracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges. Auroracoin has a total market capitalization of $913,785.92 and approximately $5.00 worth of Auroracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Auroracoin has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00051075 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,788.66 or 0.99951996 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005417 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000718 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00152677 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Auroracoin Coin Profile

AUR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 24th, 2014. Auroracoin’s total supply is 18,078,320 coins. Auroracoin’s official message board is auroraspjall.is . The Reddit community for Auroracoin is /r/auroracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auroracoin is auroracoin.is . Auroracoin’s official Twitter account is @officialAUR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Auroracoin Coin Trading

Auroracoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auroracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auroracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Auroracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

