Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Posts Earnings Results

Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported GBX (3.74) (($0.05)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of Avacta Group stock opened at GBX 141.32 ($1.85) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.22 million and a P/E ratio of -16.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 165.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 119.11. Avacta Group has a 12-month low of GBX 12.62 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 215.36 ($2.81).

Get Avacta Group alerts:

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Avacta Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Avacta Group Plc offers reagents and therapeutics based on Affimer technology for diagnostic and research applications in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Life Sciences and Animal Health. The company's custom Affimer products are also used in drugs and biomarkers discovery in biotech research and development.

Featured Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Avacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.