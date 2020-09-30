Avangrid (AGR) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Avangrid (NYSE: AGR):

9/25/2020 – Avangrid was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2020 – Avangrid was downgraded by analysts at BofA Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

9/22/2020 – Avangrid was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Avangrid, Inc. is an energy and utility company. The company operates regulated utilities, electricity generation and natural gas storage primarily in the United States. Avangrid, Inc. is based in New Gloucester, United States. “

9/18/2020 – Avangrid had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/14/2020 – Avangrid had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AGR traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.98. 10,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.32. Avangrid Inc has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $57.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avangrid Inc will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 81.11%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 73.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

