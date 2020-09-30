B.Riley Securit Weighs in on Champion Iron Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Ltd (TSE:CIA) – Equities research analysts at B.Riley Securit cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Champion Iron in a report released on Friday, September 25th. B.Riley Securit analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.62.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$244.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.50 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$3.00 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Champion Iron stock opened at C$2.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 10.15. Champion Iron has a 52-week low of C$0.96 and a 52-week high of C$3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.31.

Champion Iron Limited explores, develops, and produces iron ore in Quebec, Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease and 114 mining claims located in Québec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

