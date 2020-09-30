B.Riley Securit Weighs in on Ready Capital Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) – Investment analysts at B.Riley Securit boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ready Capital in a research note issued on Friday, September 25th. B.Riley Securit analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.26.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ready Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Shares of RC opened at $10.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09. Ready Capital has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $16.90. The company has a market cap of $600.31 million, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $795,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.97%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

