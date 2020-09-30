B. Riley Upgrades GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) to Buy

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) was upgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.50. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.32% from the stock’s previous close.

GPX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research assumed coverage on GP Strategies in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GP Strategies in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded GP Strategies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GP Strategies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.81.

Get GP Strategies alerts:

NYSE GPX opened at $9.50 on Monday. GP Strategies has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $106.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GP Strategies will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GP Strategies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in GP Strategies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 178,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in GP Strategies by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Learning Solutions, Professional & Technical Services, Sandy Training & Marketing, and Performance Readiness Solutions. The Learning Solutions segment delivers training, curriculum design and development, digital learning, system hosting, managed learning, and consulting services to electronics and semiconductors, healthcare, software, financial services, and other industries, as well as government agencies; and provides apprenticeship and vocational skills training services.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for GP Strategies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GP Strategies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.