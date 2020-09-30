Baader Bank Reiterates “€73.00” Price Target for Fielmann (FRA:FIE)

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) has been given a €73.00 ($85.88) target price by Baader Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.50 ($81.76) target price on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €68.61 ($80.72).

FRA:FIE traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €66.75 ($78.53). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,357 shares. Fielmann has a fifty-two week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a fifty-two week high of €77.50 ($91.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €62.34 and a 200-day moving average of €60.46.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

