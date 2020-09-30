Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) Receives $21.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1,896.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ballard Power Systems has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $21.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $25.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.22 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

