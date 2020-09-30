Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €2.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been assigned a €2.60 ($3.06) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) target price on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €2.75 ($3.24) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €2.80 ($3.29) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.14 ($3.69) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) target price on Banco Santander and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.54 ($2.99).

Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

