Bank of America Boosts Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $95.00

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $90.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Hotels from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised shares of Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Hotels from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.12.

NYSE HLT traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.28. 5,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,021,109. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 732.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.80. Hilton Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $854.11 million. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 86.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $3,840,180.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,850.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Rinck sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,769 shares in the company, valued at $423,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the first quarter valued at $1,270,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 51,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Hilton Hotels by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

