Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) Stock Price Up 2%

Barrons 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:BFOR) rose 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.94 and last traded at $41.86. Approximately 570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 10,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrons 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Barrons 400 ETF by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,933 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Barrons 400 ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,567 shares during the period.

