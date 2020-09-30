Basic Attention Token (BAT) Trading 6% Higher This Week

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. Over the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $352.87 million and approximately $177.51 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002220 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042949 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004954 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006775 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $548.13 or 0.05078138 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033832 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token is a token. It launched on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,472,262,994 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Basic Attention Token Token Trading

Basic Attention Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

