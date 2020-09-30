BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Short Interest Up 101.5% in September

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, a growth of 101.5% from the August 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Shares of BCE opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. BCE has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day moving average of $41.32.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. BCE had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. BCE’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BCE will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.247 per share. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut BCE to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BCE by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 23,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 105,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in BCE by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in BCE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 17,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

