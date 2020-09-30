Beacon Price Up 9.9% Over Last Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $6,931.17 and approximately $1.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.0132 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00391914 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00021496 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012160 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00010715 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000289 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00026317 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

