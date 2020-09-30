Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 5.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bed Bath & Beyond to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $17.79.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Sue Gove bought 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at $334,078.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Yerger bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Wedbush reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

