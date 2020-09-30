Benz Price Tops $0.0001 (BENZ)

Benz (CURRENCY:BENZ) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Benz coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and BiteBTC. During the last seven days, Benz has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. Benz has a total market cap of $533.66 and $224.00 worth of Benz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00265479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00040328 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00092043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.60 or 0.01613294 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00177005 BTC.

Benz Coin Profile

Benz’s total supply is 6,680,473 coins and its circulating supply is 5,958,968 coins. The official website for Benz is eaglepay.io . Benz’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID

Benz Coin Trading

Benz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benz using one of the exchanges listed above.

