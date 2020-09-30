BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Short Interest Update

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the August 31st total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 682.0 days.
OTCMKTS BRRGF opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. BerGenBio ASA has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.39.
BerGenBio ASA Company Profile
