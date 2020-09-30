BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Short Interest Update

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,200 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the August 31st total of 88,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 682.0 days.

OTCMKTS BRRGF opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. BerGenBio ASA has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $4.39.

BerGenBio ASA Company Profile

BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat immune evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers. Its lead candidate is Bemcentinib, a bioavailable small molecule AXL inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical development in two major cancer indications. The Phase II clinical trial program focuses on lung cancer, acute myeloid leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome, as well as melanoma and triple negative breast cancer.

