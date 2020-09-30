Bertrandt (ETR:BDT) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Bertrandt AG (ETR:BDT) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €31.50 ($37.06) and last traded at €31.55 ($37.12). Approximately 1,949 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 14,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.80 ($37.41).

BDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Bertrandt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Bertrandt and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.80 ($42.12).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is €33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is €33.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, virtual reality, and design modelling; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim development, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility, as well as project management services.

