Bitauto (NYSE:BITA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.85

Bitauto Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BITA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.85 and traded as high as $15.80. Bitauto shares last traded at $15.76, with a volume of 402,368 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BITA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bitauto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BITA. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bitauto in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,449,000. QVT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Bitauto by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 637,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,112,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares in the last quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitauto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Bitauto during the second quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Bitauto in the second quarter worth $1,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Bitauto Company Profile (NYSE:BITA)

Bitauto Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet content and marketing services, and transaction services for the automobile industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Advertising and Subscription Business, Transaction Services Business, and Digital Marketing Solutions Business.

