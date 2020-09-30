Bitball Treasure Price Tops $247.89 on Exchanges (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded up 48% against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be bought for $247.89 or 0.02303599 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $111.55 million and $152,321.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.94 or 0.00677857 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008467 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000603 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023689 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003819 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a token. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000 tokens. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

