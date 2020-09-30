BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Price Tops $0.0002

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including ABCC, BitForex and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, BitGuild PLAT has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitGuild PLAT has a market cap of $13,941.60 and $3,769.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00269064 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00040300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00091952 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.50 or 0.01644476 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.06 or 0.00176578 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

