BlackBerry (TSE:BB) PT Set at C$9.40 by Pi Financial

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) received a C$9.40 price target from investment analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of TSE BB opened at C$6.22 on Monday. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of C$3.94 and a 1-year high of C$8.99. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of -4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.23.

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

