Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of BCRHF opened at $0.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.55. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $7.50.
Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile
