Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Increased to Overweight at Alembic Global Advisors

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $184.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $150.00. Alembic Global Advisors’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BA. Goldman Sachs Group set a $225.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.19.

Boeing stock opened at $163.60 on Monday. Boeing has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $383.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.59 and a 200-day moving average of $160.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($4.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.93) by ($1.86). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $11.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($5.82) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $173.36 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,152 shares in the company, valued at $199,710.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 40.2% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,513,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $460,724,000 after purchasing an additional 79,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

