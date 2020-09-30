BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for BOK Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, September 25th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.79. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOKF. ValuEngine cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. BOK Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.40.

BOKF stock opened at $50.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. BOK Financial has a 1 year low of $34.57 and a 1 year high of $88.28.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $510.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.27 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOKF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 291.3% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 19,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

