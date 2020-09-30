Bounty0x (BNTY) Market Capitalization Achieves $141,072.61

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Bounty0x has a market cap of $141,072.61 and approximately $758.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One Bounty0x token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042858 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $550.54 or 0.05100624 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009271 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00057019 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033808 BTC.

Bounty0x Token Profile

BNTY is a token. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 tokens. The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

Bounty0x Token Trading

Bounty0x can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.