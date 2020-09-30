Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Trading 3.8% Higher

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) shares traded up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $154.14 and last traded at $152.59. 894 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.97.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BYDGF shares. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Boyd Group Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Boyd Group Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.91.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

